A vehicle crash is affecting southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway near Coldwater Road south of Merritt Saturday, June 17, 2023. (DriveBC webcam)

Crash affecting traffic on Coquihalla south of Merritt

DriveBC reported the incident just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17

A vehicle crash is reportedly affecting southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning.

DriveBC reported the vehicle incident around 10:30 a.m. June 17.

The incident is near Coldwater Road south of Merritt.

Crews are on their way to the scene, and drivers are advised to drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

A post by BellaDonna Marie in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group says an incident involving a biker took place 20 minutes from Merritt, with a lineup of cars forming on the highway.

