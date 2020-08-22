Fire crews from Merritt rushed to extinguish a fire by the Coquihalla Highway on Aug. 22 (Christian Peters Photo)

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Fire crews from Merritt quickly rushed to a grass fire along the Coquihalla Highway before it spread far into the woods today (Saturday).

According to the BC Wildfire Service’s active fire map, the blaze is in the vicinity of Fox Farm Road just south of Merritt. It’s believed to be human-caused, and estimated at less than a tenth of a hectare.

Read More: Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

Read More: Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Drive BC reports the northbound lanes of the highway are closed between the Comstock Road exit and Merritt as crews work on mopping up the burn.

Photos from the scene show firefighters spraying water on scorched patches of grass beside the highway, but the nearby trees appeared untouched.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Previous story
Most Read