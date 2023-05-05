Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

CRTC considers removing Fox News from cable packages, opens public comment form

This comes after an LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group sent the commission a letter slamming Fox News

The CRTC is looking for the public’s input into possibly removing Fox News from cable packages available in Canada.

The CRTC opened an application and comment form May 4 after Egale, a Canadian 2SLGBTQI advocacy group, sent an open letter in April to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission slamming Fox News after it featured Egale and a “prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion” on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct show.

Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways” on April 24.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

READ MORE: Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Egale said Carlson’s show, and Fox News’ programming, is in “clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks.”

It called for the CRTC to remove Fox News from its list of non-Canadian programming authorized for distribution in Canada.

Egale added Fox News “incites hate, violence, and discrimination in its programming against the 2SLGBTQI people and other equity-deserving communities.”

The public can submit comments online.

– With file from The Associated Press

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Rugby Canada cuts ties with player after video released of violent Colwood carjacking
Next story
B.C. mom not giving up on adult Amber Alert system in honour of late daughter who went missing

Just Posted

Editor and photographer K-J Millar won bronze at the 2023 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards on May 4, for the photo ‘Soaking up the sun’ taken during National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Northern View media team wins gold at BCYCNA awards

Prince Rupert Port Authority community Investment Fund contributed $27,000 for the Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club’s construction of two all-season shelters on the Onion Lake Ski Trails. (Photo: PRPA supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $27,000 for Onion Lake all-season shelters

Screenshot from Netflix trailer for the film “The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez. (Netflix)
Advance screening of Netflix movie filmed in Smithers planned for town

Lindsay Langill, director of people and strategy; Rob Booker, Trigon CEO; Neil Williams, president (PPMCC); and Simon Munneke, project manager (PPMCC).
Trigon Pacific awards $71M contract for Berth 2 Beyond Carbon project in Prince Rupert