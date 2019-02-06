An open-net fish farm in Clayoquot Sound. (Nora O’Malley / Black Press)

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has four months to begin testing for piscine orthoreovirus, or PRV, in fish farms following the federal court ruling on Monday, Feb. 5.

The virus causes heart and skeletal muscle inflammation and is often found in farmed Atlantic salmon along the B.C. coast. In March 2018, new research linked the disease to wild B.C. chinook.

Nathan Cullen, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, welcomes the federal court ruling that demands DFO test for the PRV virus before farmed salmon is transferred or released.

An existing DFO policy allowed fish farms to move young salmon into open-net pens before testing for PRV.

READ MORE: Virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

The study by the Pacific Salmon Foundation in March showed strong evidence that wild chinook were being exposed to PRV from farmed salmon only added to concerns raised by First Nations and environmentalists.

Following the ruling by Justice Cecily Strickland, Cullen said: “Today’s ruling is a huge win for wild salmon and for everybody who cares about seeing healthy salmon return to our rivers every summer.”

“The fact that Canadians had to go to court to force this Liberal government to actually protect our salmon from disease is stunning. This is a government that claims to respect science, but decisions like this from the DFO seriously undermine the trust of Canadians in their ability to do their job and support fisheries,” he said in a press release.

Protection of wild salmon, and not fish farming, needs to be the focus moving forward, Cullen said.

DFO said in a statement that it is reviewing the federal court’s decision. Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Jonathan Wilkinson said the government “understands that a strong, science-based approach to regulating the aquaculture industry is essential and that is why we have and will continue to conduct extensive research which informs our policies and regulations.”

READ MORE: Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish
Next story
Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Just Posted

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Sandspit hits record low temperature amid cold snap

Environment says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate last year

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Most Read