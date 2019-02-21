Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen (Black Press file photo)

Cullen remains uncertain about political future

Says he’ll make decision in early March

Skeena – Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen remains uncertain as to whether he’ll seek his party’s nomination to be its candidate in the riding for this fall’s election.

Speaking today, Cullen said he’ll be making his mind up in early March which is eight months before the election and the usual time he’d begin assembling his campaign team.

“That’s the cut-off point,” said Cullen. “And if not, I’ll be making space for someone else.”

First elected in 2004 and now one of the more veteran and prominent members of the NDP caucus in Ottawa, Cullen said his decision will come after conferring with friends and his family.

READ MORE: MP Cullen undecided about running again

He said he was also asked by the party to not disclose his decision until after three byelections are held Feb. 25 so as to not be a distraction.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh is running in one of the byelections in the riding of Burnaby South.

Cullen declined to speculate on the outcome should Singh lose his bid for a seat in the House of Commons, saying Singh’s campaign is going very well.

Although Cullen’s name has surfaced as a possible party leadership contender should Singh lose in Burnaby South, he’s consistently said he’s not interested.

READ MORE: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh votes in advance byelection

Although the New Democratic Party may have asked Cullen to hold off until the three byelections are over, that doesn’t seem to be the case for other MPs.

Two NDP MPs announced just today they are leaving — Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet representing the Hochelaga riding said she won’t be seeking a third term and Anne Minh-Thu Quach, who represents the riding of Salaberry—Suroît, also said she won’t be seeking a third term.

They join a lengthy list of NDP MPs who previously said they would not be seeking re-election this fall.

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government
Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

