Daajing Giids and Port Clements will be gearing up for a fall election race

There will be election races in Daajing Giids and Port Clements on Oct. 15.

When the nomination period ended at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 there were enough candidates running for mayor and counsellor positions in Daajing Giids and enough people running for counsellor in Port Clements to ensure competition. The same is not true for Masset.

Three applicants threw their hats into the ring for the mayoral race in Daajing Giids: Kris Olsen – incumbent, Lisa Pineault – current councillor and Leslie R. Johnson. While seven candidates will be vying for the four councillor positions: Kim Claggett, Jesse W Embree -incumbent, Jim LeMottee, Alanah F. Mountifield, Jennifer L. Parkins, Ayla Pearson- incumbent and Connie B. Young.

In Port Clements, saw only one applicant for mayor, Scott Cabianca, which suggests he will be acclaimed into the position. However, there will be a race for council as five applicants have come forward for only four positions: Brigid Cumming – incumbent, Kazamir Falconbridge- incumbent, Kyle May, Wayne Nicol and Dennis Reindl.

Further up the island, in Masset, there will not likely be a race as the number of applicants is equal to the number of positions. Only one person submitted papers to run for mayor, Sheri A. Disney, and four submissions for council were deceived by Barry A. Pages (current mayor), Terry Carty – incumbent, Jim Currie – incumbent and Bret R. Johnston – incumbent. It appears they will be running unopposed, making them mayor and council by acclamation.

For the Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50), eight people put their names forward for five roles: Courtney Bell, Wilson Brown, Ashley Currie, Adeana Young, Roeland Denooij, Kim Nickel, Dana Moraes and Miranda Post.

Political candidates may submit to the Haida Gwaii Observer, a biography for publication of between 300 to 400 words, with a photograph. The Haida Gwaii Observer will be publishing biographies as they are submitted by candidates. The last day for any submissions to be accepted will be Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. Depending on the submissions and number of candidates this process may be subject to change. Only one submission will be accepted for each candidate. Biographies may be sent to: newsroom@haidagwaiiobserver.com.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter