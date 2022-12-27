Daajing Giids asks residents to check their properties for water leaks, burst pipes

The Village of Daajing Giids is asking residents to check their properties for leaks or burst pipes on Dec. 27. (Photo: File)

The Village of Daajing Giids’ is asking residents to check their houses for water leaks because the water system is not able to keep up with the current, higher-than-normal demand, Ben Greenough, the village’s public works superintendent, said.

The village posted a notice on social media explaining how the drastic increase in temperature at the end of last week led to the thawing of frozen taps, hoses and pipes. As a result, leaks and burst pipes are likely contributing to the increase in water demand, which the municipality’s systems are having a hard time keeping up with.

Check your property for leaks, burst pipes or running water and if your neighbours are away, check their properties as well, the village stated.

While some people may have left their taps running during the below-0 C temperatures to prevent their pipes from freezing, the village has requested that they turn them off now.

“There is currently no risk of freezing temperatures,” a social media post from the village explained.

Water usage due to leaks and burst pipes is compounded by regular increases in use from the holidays.

“Both have put stress on our water system,” the village wrote.

Community members who know of any leaks, burst pipes or running water on their own or a neighbour’s property are asked to contact the public works emergency line at 250-637-1781.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter