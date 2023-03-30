Daajing Giids to provide update on wastewater treatment plans

The Village of Daajing Giids is inviting residents to a town hall meeting to hear updates about the municipality’s wastewater treatment system on April 5.

A presentation outlining what has happened with the wastewater system since the last community update in 2018, as well as the community’s plan for the future, will begin at 7 p.m. However, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and constituents will have an opportunity to have an informal chat with the mayor and councillors beforehand.

After the presentation, around 8 p.m., there will be a facilitated forum where attendees can ask council questions and give feedback. All of the in-person events will take place at the Daajing Giids Community Hall. However, there is also an option to join virtually. The link for the virtual meeting is available on their website at www.daajinggiids.ca/wastewater-treatment/

In February 2018, the Village of Queen Charlotte held a referendum which asked residents whether the village should borrow $625,000 to purchase a parcel of land to build a sewer treatment facility. The 322 votes against borrowing the funds to purchase the land far outweighed the 21 votes in favour of the purchase.

Later the same year, in August 2018, the Village of Daajing Giids (previously Village of Queen Charlotte) signed a memorandum of understanding with Skidegate Band Council with the goal of having discussions about developing a servicing agreement which would allow the village to treat its sewage at the Band’s sewage treatment plant.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter