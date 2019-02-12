Daon Glasgow charged with attempted murder in Surrey transit cop shooting

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, of Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offences in the Jan. 30 shooting of Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain Station.
Glasgow was arrested at a house in Burnaby a few days after an extensive manhunt.
“With these charges now being laid, I am pleased to see this matter now before the courts where the administration of justice can begin,” Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, said Tuesday.
Harms was shot twice in the arm.
Glasgow has been charged with the following: Attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm; discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with the intent to endanger life; intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life and safety of other persons; and unlawful possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.
Glasgow was on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction at the time the trigger was pulled in the SkyTrain station shooting.
Police said Glasgow will remain in custody pending his first appearance in court on these charges.
Meantime, the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is asking people with information on this matter who have not yet spoken with police to contact the investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter