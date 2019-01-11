Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

The lawyer for Allan Schoenborn says a BC Review Board will need at least a month to decide the latest request for temporary absences from a psychiatric facility.

Schoenborn, who killed his three children and was found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder, was before the review board Thursday requesting limited, staff-supported community outings.

READ MORE: Crown, defence spar over if B.C. child killer should get escorted outings

Schoenborn has been held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since 2010, after being convicted of killing his 10-year-old daughter and two sons, aged eight and five, in April 2008.

A B.C. Supreme Court trial heard Schoenborn believed he was saving them from a life of sexual and physical abuse.

Since then, a judge has ruled against an application to have Schoenborn declared a dangerous offender.

In 2015, the review board gave the psychiatric hospital the discretion to grant Schoenborn escorted outings.

The Canadian Press

