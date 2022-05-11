Massive boulder causes traffic trouble on Highway 93 near Radium

DriveBC really undersold it by describing it as ‘rocks on road’

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour, as a large boulder is currently blocking half of the road.

The very large rock is impeding traffic between McKay Creek and Settlers Rd in Kootenay National Park, resulting in single lane alternative traffic, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on site working to remove it.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

An update is expected at 6 p.m. MDT.

Expect delays on Highway 93S.

A boulder is blocking the highway 7 km north of Radium Hot Springs. Crews are on site. Single lane alternating traffic is in effect. For safety, please respect all signage and flaggers. Visit @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/PIum2JkyM7 pic.twitter.com/PHf24Ii2dM — Kootenay Nat. Park (@KootenayNP) May 11, 2022

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Follow me on Twitter

trans-canada highway