Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson. (B.C. Government)

Delays slow B.C.’s promised plan to reduce poverty: minister

Plans to table legislation this spring delayed to the fall

There’s been a hiccup in the timing of the B.C. government’s plans to introduce its promised poverty reduction plan.

Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson announced plans last year to table legislation this spring that includes targets and timelines to cut poverty, but that has now been delayed to the fall.

READ MORE: B.C. government poverty strategy tour set to begin

Simpson says the New Democrats and the 27-member government-appointed advisory panel holding public meetings across B.C. need more time to put together the plan.

He says he decided to delay rather than rush in legislation in the coming weeks.

Last fall, Simpson said B.C. has the highest poverty rate in Canada with an estimated 678,000 people living in poverty, including 118,000 children.

The minister has said that the province is planning to introduce a pilot program that would give some residents a basic income as part of its plan to fight poverty.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’
Next story
Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Just Posted

Port loggers fear more layoffs ahead

Local loggers who rely on BC Timber Sales say they are running… Continue reading

Chief Matthews students invite other schools to start their own Animal Rescue Club

A recovered eagle hopped from a cage and took wing over a… Continue reading

BC Ferries Prince Rupert terminal gets a $12M upgrade

Upgrades to the ageing terminal aimed to make a more comfortable journey for passengers

Court battle for Lelu Island dismissed for second time

Gitwilgyoots’ legal fight against Pacific NorthWest LNG decisions is dismissed

Sarah Jane Scouten to play Trout House, Junebug Café

Hank Williams fans are everywhere. Quebec has loads, Bowen Island at least… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Most Read