Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos defended Service Canada’s decision to ask its employees to adopt gender-neutral language when interacting with the public, as members of the opposition mocked the policy mercilessly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

More and more Canadians are applying for federal help as they take time away from work to battle serious illness — and almost four out of every 10 applicants are maxing out their benefits.

Since 2015, demand for sickness benefits under the federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high, with more than half of successful applicants taking 10 or more weeks’ worth of payments.

The figures, contained in a recent report to Parliament, show more than 142,000 people used their maximum allotment of 15 weeks in 2017, an increase of about eight per cent from the previous year.

WATCH: NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

READ MORE: Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave

NDP jobs critic Niki Ashton says the fact that so many people are using up their benefit is evidence that the 47-year-old program needs an update.

A spokesman for Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government has already made improvements to sickness benefits to give people more options for returning to work.

In the 2018 budget, the Liberal government agreed to allow new parents and those recovering from illnesses to work while receiving benefits without jeopardizing their EI payments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund
Next story
International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

Just Posted

Delayed BC Ferries passengers get time for cake, and time to eat it too

Passenger recalls picnic-like terminal party after faulty fire gear delays Northern Adventure

Summer-long marine survey the largest of its kind

Scientists to learn more about little-known whales, including those in waters off Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii joins forum on sustaining local maternity care

Only five remote places in B.C. continue to offer local maternity care without Caesarean deliveries

In Pictures: 2018 Canada Days in Port Clements

Port rings in Canada’s 151st with three days of fun in the sun

Rainbows fly at Sk’aadgaa Naay

Sk’aadgaa Naay student club ends the school year with a first-ever Diversity Party

Charges laid in Humboldt Broncos bus crash: RCMP

Further details on arrest in April 6 crash in rural Saskatchewan to come

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Small-town B.C. cafe boasts one of Canada’s top chefs

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was dragged out of a ‘whites-only’ section of a theatre by police, thrown in jail

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Most Read