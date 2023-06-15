Device found along railway tracks was explosive: Vernon RCMP

It was the second suspicious device found in Vernon this week, but police believe the two are unrelated

Police in Vernon have confirmed that a suspicious device found in Vernon Wednesday afternoon was an explosive that had the potential to cause serious injuries had it been activated.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a report that a person had found what they believed to be a pipe bomb along the railway tracks in the 4500 block of 31st Street around 3:30 p.m. June 14.

As a precaution, 31st Street between 45th and 47th avenues, was cordoned off while the RCMP called in its Explosive Disposal Unit, which rendered the device safe at the scene around 9:15 p.m.

“Once the device was rendered safe, an examination of the contents was completed which confirmed the presence of explosive material,” Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said Thursday. “The device was believed to be viable and had the potential to cause serious injuries to anyone in the immediate vicinity had it been activated. We want to thank business owners, staff and the public for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation. As well, we want to recognize the person who discovered the device for doing what we hope anyone would do; taking it seriously and immediately notifying police.”

The incident came two days after a suspicious device was found in Vernon’s Justice Park. Police say based on their two investigations, there is no evidence that the incidents are related, and they do not appear to be targeted.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Brendan Shykora

