Clayton Eheler was convicted of cocaine trafficking in June 2018 and sentenced to eight years, 144 days jail on Nov. 19, 2019. He was released on bail in October 2020 pending an appeal. (Facebook)

Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

B.C.’s director of civil forfeiture is looking to keep almost $140,000 seized from Chilliwack drug dealer Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law as the proceeds of crime.

On May 8, 2015, Raymond Francis Morrissey was tracked by the province’s gang unit – the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) – travelling in a Honda Accord on the Alaska Highway toward Fort St. John.

That night, Morrissey met in a rural area with two men in a Honda sedan “consistent with drug trafficking.”

The CFSEU pulled over both vehicles. In the Honda sedan they found five cellphones, 1.8 kilograms of crack cocaine, and 1.6 kilograms of powdered cocaine.

In Morrissey’s vehicle, officers seized two cellphones, $137,870 in bundles in the trunk and $1,165 from Morrissey himself.

“The money was bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices.”

Six months prior to the seizures, in November 2014, Eheler and Mathew Jordan Thiessen were caught processing nine kilograms of cocaine in a Brett Avenue apartment. After a long, drawn out trial, they were both found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Two more nabbed in Fraser Valley drug syndicate

READ MORE: Eight years in jail for high-level Chilliwack drug dealer

During that investigation, officers also located documents in Morrissey’s name, a money counting machine, cutting agents, a hydraulic press, and various items used for drug trafficking, some of which had Morrissey’s fingerprints.

The director of civil forfeiture can seek to seize property deemed to be the the proceeds of unlawful activity. Specifically, the civil forfeiture action filed on BC Supreme Court on June 1 identifies the unlawful activity as: possession for the purpose of trafficking controlled substances; possession of the proceeds of crime; and failure to declare taxable income.

Morrissey has not yet filed a response to the civil claim.

As for Eheler, he was convicted of cocaine trafficking and sentenced to nine years in prison in November 2019.

He is, however, now out of jail as he was granted bail in the B.C. Court of Appeal on Oct. 8, 2020 in part because Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten accepted defence submissions that his health is at risk in the correctional facility where he was housed.

Eheler tested positive for COVID-19 but did recover. He also suffers from severe sleep apnea and says he is not given access to medical equipment he needs.

DeWitt-Van Oosten agreed to release Eheler on a $100,000 promise to pay with a $25,000 cash deposit paid by his father. His former common-law partner is also acting as a surety.

Part of the conditions include Eheler living in Chilliwack with his father where he will be subject to electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Eheler has an extensive criminal record with more than 40 convictions dating back to 1995. He has connections to the Hells Angels and is a former associate of the Bacon Brothers.

• READ MORE: IHIT confirms identity of Chilliwack’s second homicide victim of the year

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cocainecocaine bustgang leaderlawsuit

 

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)

Previous story
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations
Next story
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley addresses Parliament on June 7, in call for the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. (Image: supplied from Facebook)
NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation action passes

Skeena-Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach addresses federal Parliament

Coho is one of many fish species that will benefit from a project to assess fish passage in the Falls River Watershed and offer options for improved connectivity and habitat restoration. The project will be delivered with funding from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program announced on June 8. (Photo: supplied by FWCP, istock, M.Haring)
More than $2.1 million for Northcoast fish and wildlife projects

Falls River Watershed SE of Prince Rupert to have fish passage and habitat study

UFAWU-Unifor stated on June 8 that there is no evidence of commercial fishing fleet overfishing for salmon. A salmon being weighed in Prince Rupert during the correct season in 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
UFAWU-Unifor responds to DFO’s Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative

Union states there is no evidence of overfishing in the commercial fleet

Ocean Wise’s cetacean photogrammetry research program uses aerial images collected by boat-launched drones to measure the body condition of whales and assess their health and nutritional status. (Ocean Wise Marine Mammal License MML-18 photo)
LNG Canada commits $750K to Ocean Wise

New three-year initiative expands whale research, conservation and education programs in the north west

Loki, a young bald eagle is seen in recovery after being found hanging from power lines on just her second day of independence, last July. Equipped with a GPS, Loki has made a home in Prince Rupert with Hancock Wildlife Foundation asking for help in photographing her. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)
Looking for Loki, the new Prince Rupert local

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is asking the public for help

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Most Read