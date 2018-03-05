Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

B.C.’s beleaguered auto-insurer launched a month-long public engagement session on Monday.

The call follows months of Attorney General David Eby calling for a system that rewards good drivers while punishing the bad ones.

“Drivers have been saying for years that the system would be more fair if low-risk drivers paid less for their vehicle insurance, while high-risk drivers paid more,” said Eby.

“This engagement is one way government is giving drivers the power to shape ICBC and restore public confidence in our public insurer.”

This is the third move by the province in recent days to fix ICBC’s woes. The auto-insurer, which projected a $1.3 billion deficit for 2018, launched tougher distracted driver penalties and the Driver Risk Premium (DRP) program on March 1.

The new program will include convictions for distracted drivers who continue to use electronic devices while driving.

Those drivers with two convictions over a three year period for using their phones or other electronic devices will also face higher premiums and could pay as much as $2,000 in penalties.

Public engagement on new ICBC rate structures closes April 5.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

