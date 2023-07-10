Service to be cut back at Mills ER tonight. (File photo)

Service to be cut back at Mills ER tonight. (File photo)

Doc shortage affects Mills ER tonight

Full service to resume at 8 a.m. tomorrow

Terrace’s ongoing doctor shortage is intensifying tonight at Mills Memorial Hospital with no doctor available for work from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“Emergent and/or urgent patients will receive care; however, non emergent and/or non-urgent presentations will be diverted to another hospital or invited to return in the morning,” the Northern Health Authority said this afternoon in a statement.

The authority called the situation unavoidable and unexpected.

People who aren’t sure if they should visit the ER or who need health advice are being asked to call HealthLink BC (8-1-1), or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

People can also called the NH Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

And people who need life-threatening emergency care such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding should always call 9-1-1, the health authority continued.

They’ll be taken to what Northern Health calls the “nearest available and appropriate facility.”

If you have an EMERGENCY: People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e. chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

We appreciate your patience and understanding, and your support for our dedicated health care providers and staff in the Terrace area.

Previous story
Campfire ban announced across B.C., water restrictions could soon follow

Just Posted

Service to be cut back at Mills ER tonight. (File photo)
Doc shortage affects Mills ER tonight

Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada attend a rally, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Impasse at strikebound B.C. ports not broken by renewed negotiations

A state of emergency has been declared in the far north of B.C. and evacuation orders are in effect because of a large fire. (Province of B.C. illustration)
Large fire spurs evacuation orders in far northern B.C.

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at the entrance to Deltaport, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 7, 2023. A rally in Vancouver is scheduled for today as the strike at British Columbia’s ports stretches into its second week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds rally in Vancouver to support striking B.C. port workers