Doc shortage affects Mills ER tonight

Terrace’s ongoing doctor shortage is intensifying tonight at Mills Memorial Hospital with no doctor available for work from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“Emergent and/or urgent patients will receive care; however, non emergent and/or non-urgent presentations will be diverted to another hospital or invited to return in the morning,” the Northern Health Authority said this afternoon in a statement.

The authority called the situation unavoidable and unexpected.

People who aren’t sure if they should visit the ER or who need health advice are being asked to call HealthLink BC (8-1-1), or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

People can also called the NH Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

And people who need life-threatening emergency care such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding should always call 9-1-1, the health authority continued.

They’ll be taken to what Northern Health calls the “nearest available and appropriate facility.”

