Dog rescued from hot vehicle by Kelowna RCMP officer

A Kelowna RCMP officer saved a dog trapped in a hot vehicle on June 26.

Police received a call just after 5 p.m. that the animal was in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive.

“The officer determined that it would be unreasonable to delay getting the dog out of the vehicle as the ambient temperature outside was 30 C and over 40 C inside the vehicle,” says Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“He decided to breach the driver-side window and roused the dog with water.”

Witnesses said the dog had been in the car since 3:30 p.m.

The dog’s owner and BCSPCA officers arrived on scene shortly after, and the owner was issued a $100 fine for endangering an animal.

“This is a reminder that pets cannot handle the summer heat and are at risk when inside a hot car,” adds Della-Paolera.

“The RCMP will make it a priority to respond as quickly as possible, but would rather see the problem addressed through prevention before an animal is put into a potentially fatal situation.”

What to do if you see a dog in distress in a parked vehicle:

Note the license plate and vehicle information and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately;

Call to report the situation if no owner is found or when animal is suffering symptoms of heatstroke.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., call the Kelowna SPCA at 250-861-7722, and in an emergency, call 911.

The Kelowna SPCA will troubleshoot with RCMP and RDCO Animal Control to assist in these situations. Della-Paolera says it’s illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle.

Only RCMP and Special Provincial Constables of the BC SPCA can lawfully enter a vehicle.

