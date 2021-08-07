Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members with Smokey the dog on Aug. 6. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members with Smokey the dog on Aug. 6. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Dog thrown from car during wildfire evacuation, adopted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Smokey the dog will been handed over to Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

A dog that was thrown out of a car as homes were being evacuated along Westside Road due to the White Rock Lake wildfire was adopted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) on Friday (Aug. 6).

COSAR said members had gone to a home in La Casa to inform the homeowner the property was located in the area of an evacuation order.

READ MORE: Nearly 1,000 Westside Road properties under evacuation as White Rock Lake wildfire rages

“As the team continued through the neighbourhood they noticed the man leaving in his vehicle, only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw an older dog from his vehicle before continuing out of the resort and south down Westside Road,” said COSAR.

The team then brought the dog — an older female mixed breed with no collar or tattoo — back to their command base, where they gave her food and water. She was later named Smokey and was brought home to a member’s house, who plans on handing her over to Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

“Dr. Oz’s been great during the evacuations. He’s always willing to go above and beyond to help people out,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

“It’s my understanding that after Dr. Oz checks Smokey over, a suitable home will be found. I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happened is unacceptable.”

An evacuation order remains in place for approximately 2,127 properties from the northern Regional District of Central Okanagan boundary to the south end of Ewings Landing.

READ MORE: Westside Road evacuees granted window to retrieve essential items

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire lights up night skies in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today

Vessels congregate in the Prince Rupert Harbour for the memorial of tugboat captain Troy Pearson. Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said on July 31, marine and tugboat workers need tougher safety regulations so they can return home safely at the end of each shift. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
MP Bachrach raises marine safety regulation issues

Nathan Legault associate pastor of Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church was fired July 24, following an investigation into online activities with underage girls. (Photo: N. Legault Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church associate pastor fired following investigation into online activities with underage girls

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial