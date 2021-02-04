B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic for a year. (B.C. government)

B.C. public health officials reported another 465 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with six more coronavirus-related deaths and a warning about Super Bowl gatherings as a potential risk for more infections.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day, by making safe choices,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Feb. 4. “This is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus