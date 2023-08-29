RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drag storytime kids event at Kamloops library marred by protest, arrest

Police say ‘Anti-Pride’ demonstrators yelled insults, refused to leave

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn with Kamloops RCMP says “anti-pride” protesters carrying signs yelled insults at people entering the North Kamloops Library on Tranquille Road on Saturday morning.

Evelyn says one protester got into the storytime room in the library and began filming, prompting officers to ask them to leave the event, which was intended for children.

The protester, who has not been identified, was arrested for trespass and mischief after refusing to leave, and has been released pending further investigation.

Evelyn says police are also investigating a possible assault involving “a person with a sign,” although it is unclear if a protester was involved.

Librarians at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, which oversees the North Kamloops facility, declined to comment.

Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

