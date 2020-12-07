Drive-through, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has modified her COVID-19 restrictions to allow drive-through holiday light displays, drop-off gift events and drive-in events up with up to 50 cars.

Restrictions on non-essential travel, sport and recreation trips, adult team sports and indoor events such as fitness and indoor religious worship are extended to Jan. 8.

“I am now excepting from the order, drive-through and drive-in-to-drop off-and-leave events, where we know that in some occasions, the drive through to look at lights where people do not get out of their cars, or to drop off,” Henry said in her COVID-19 briefing Dec. 7. “At this time of the year, we’ve seen things like toy drives and others.

“As well, we are excepting drive-in and stay events, to a maximum of 50 cars, where people must stay in their cars, and people attending these events should be only their household. And the exceptions must continue to maintain physical distancing, having entry and exit controls and ensuring that there is no congregation or congestion, and people remain in their cars.”

more to come…

BC politicsCoronavirus