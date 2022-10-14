A man walks in the water off Locarno Beach during a stretch of unseasonably warm weather, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Water use in Metro Vancouver is much higher, while reservoir levels are lower than normal, prompting the regional district to ask millions of residents and businesses to conserve.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drought prompts request for Metro Vancouver residents to take shorter showers

Region’s water use up by 20 per cent for time of year because of the extended dry weather

Water use in Metro Vancouver is much higher, while reservoir levels are lower than normal, prompting the regional district to ask millions of residents and businesses to conserve.

A statement from the regional district of Metro Vancouver says water use is up by 20 per cent for this time of year because of the extended dry, warm weather.

It says the area’s watersheds have received about 50 millimetres of rain since the start of August, when it would typically see about 400 millimetres between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1.

The district says cutting back on tap water use, both indoors and outdoors, will help conserve “precious treated drinking water” for where it’s needed most: cooking, cleaning and drinking.

It asks that people hold off on watering their lawns and allow them to go dormant.

Indoors, the district says take shorter showers and turn off the tap while washing dishes or brushing teeth.

