British Columbia and parts of the prairies are facing drought this summer. (The Canadian Drought Monitor)

Dry conditions on Haida Gwaii causes water restrictions

Level 1 water restrictions in place in the Village of Queen Charlotte as of May 31

As of May 30 the Village of Queen Charlotte will be moved to a Level 1 water restriction due to the current dry conditions.

Watering lawns, refilling swimming pools and hot tubs will not be permitted until further notice. Driveways and walk ways may only be cleaned with a broom. A hand held hose fitted with a restrictive device may be used to wash vehicles and water gardens.

READ MORE: Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

The following schedule applies until further notice:

From 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on odd numbered calendar days for odd numbered houses and from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m for even numbered houses on even numbered calendar days.

A drought map from The Canadian Drought Monitor (CDM), by Agriculture Canada, showed patches of severe drought surrounding Terrace and moderate drought conditions in effect from Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, as of April 30.

READ MORE: Red cedars dying in northwestern B.C. from drought

“Much of western Canada continued to experience near normal temperatures and below average precipitation. Drought persisted in the areas of British Columbia that have experienced the greatest precipitation deficits since January despite short-term improvements,” said CDM.

The drought also forced the BC Wildfire Services to implement a fire ban Northwest Fire Centre regionon May 24 until further notice.

READ MORE: Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom
Next story
Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Just Posted

Dry conditions on Haida Gwaii causes water restrictions

Level 1 water restrictions in place in the Village of Queen Charlotte as of May 31

Haida artist given month to live without cancer treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Rehabilitated juvenile eagle released in Old Massett

The eagle survived electrocution and was sent to OWL in Ladner

Bulk of federal clean-energy investments go to remote Haida Gwaii in B.C.

The project would involve expanding an existing hydroelectricity installation and reducing use of diesel fuel

UPDATE: Haida Gwaii grey whale deaths add to growing trend

70 whales have died in this year along the whale’s migratory route

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Most Read