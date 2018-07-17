Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

A fondness for Canadian fashion apparently hasn’t waned for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Toronto resident was photographed this morning wearing a sleeveless trench dress by the Calgary brand Nonie.

The new royal wore the tailored garment while attending the official opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London alongside her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer the duchess has showcased at a public event since her wedding in May. Fashion designer Nina Kharey says in a release that seeing the duchess in her dress is “beyond exciting.”

The royal has long been a champion of Canadian fashion brands, dating back to her time living in Toronto to shoot the TV series “Suits.”

Her Canuck favourites include the luxury outerwear brand Sentaler, Aritzia, Mackage, Birks and Reitmans.

The Nonie dress is part of the spring/summer 2018 collection and retails for $1,085.00. It’s available at select boutiques across Canada and online at www.houseofnonie.com.

A publicist says Kharey’s other celebrity clients include Jessica Mulroney, Chantal Kreviazuk, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.

The 35-year-old started her luxury brand in 2012 with a tailored and refined aesthetic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout
Next story
B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii fishing grounds are key to survival of northern resident killer whales: DFO

Plan marks waters from Langara to Rose Spit as critical habitat for northern resident killer whales

Masset suggests a simpler structure for Gwaii Trust

Change would parallel existing municipal, regional district representation for non-Haida communities

Grade 9s on Gwaii Haanas trip visit “the best spot on Haida Gwaii”

Now in its fourth year, Grade 9 trip gives Haida Gwaii youth a chance to visit Tanu and Windy Bay

Live-streaming ancient undersea volcanoes in HD

16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts

A pirate party for skateboarding scallywags

With a skateboard ramp and all-islands music line-up, Saturday fundraiser gets Skate Society rolling

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Most Read