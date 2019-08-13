Eagle injuries in Masset

(Leila Riddall photo)
(Leila Riddall photo)
(Leila Riddall photo)
(Leila Riddall photo)
(Leila Riddall photo)
(Leila Riddall photo)

Bad habits from the public have contributed to a number of eagles becoming injured on Haida Gwaii in the past month.

Four bald eagles have had to be sent to the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) in Ladner for treatment after succumbing to a number of injuries. All four suffered their injuries in the Masset area.

Leila Riddall of the Animal Helpline in Masset says that all the eagles were hurt in one general area of the community that is well known for being a dumping ground for waste that attracts the bird. People offering food to eagles in hopes of seeing them or grabbing a picture are also contributing to the problem.

The first eagle was injured on July 5 after attempting to scavenge in an area where fish and deer carcasses are often dumped. It was electrocuted attempting to reach the remains. On July 30 a second eagle was electrocuted in the same area.

August 4 saw a case of lead poisoning after an eagle ate tainted garbage, while five days later an eagle was discovered with a fractured ulna and radius, possibly from being hit by a car.

In addition one of the eagles contracted avian pox, as a result of contact with bugs that fester in disposed carcasses.

All four eagles are now recovering at the OWL facility. Riddall hopes that the eagles’ suffering will not go in vain, and that seeing the injured eagles will encourage people to change their behaviour when it comes to the birds.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Just Posted

Living on the Edge

Annual Edge of the World festival entertains Tlell

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Firefighting reinforcements being sent to battle blaze

Mehan Lake Fire along Highway 37 grew overnight

Coastal First Nations members holding Nation-2-Nation gathering

Nuxalk Nation is hosting with Heiltsuk, Kitasoo/Xai xais, and Haida among some of the participants

Notice: Boat launch in Queen Charlotte will be temporarily closed

The boat launch will be closed to the public from Aug. 14-15

Haida story headed to the international stage

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read