Early morning rockslide cuts off access to Village of Queen Charlotte

Crews remove debris from Oceanview Dr (Hwy 16) following an early morning rockslide in the Village of Queen Charlotte Oct. 6. (Rhonda Lee McIsaac photo)

A small landslide in the Village of Queen Charlotte shut down Oceanview Drive (Hwy 16) in both directions for about five hours Tuesday (Oct. 6) morning.

The slide occurred between 3rd Avenue and Funk Road likely sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

One lane was opened to alternating traffic around noon.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for an estimate of when the second lane will be opened, and possible concerns with further slope instability.

Village of Queen Charlotte acting CAO Mary Kellie said the ministry will need to complete further surveys before they know when the other lane can be cleared.

READ MORE: Weekend rain on Haida Gwaii exceeds threshold for landslides

She also shot down rumours that rock blasting will be required.

“The misinformation we hear was the highway would be closed again so they could blast, but that’s not true. We specifically asked O’Brien [Road and Bridge Maintenance] if that’s true and they said no, that’s false information.”

She added Tuesday’s slide occurred in the same area as a previous slide, and has again highlighted the need for a secondary road north of the village that links to Skidegate and the BC Ferries terminal.

During the five-hour road closure, the village ran two shuttle boats between the helicopter pad and the village dock, primarily for hospital staff and BC Ferries passengers.

Before a lane could be safely cleared, the ministry of transportation conducted remote assessments with he help of the ministry of forests flying a drone over the slide area and feeding back data for a geotechnical survey.

More to come.