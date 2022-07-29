Edge of the World Festival returns to Haida Gwaii

The music festival will run from Aug. 5 to 7 with local and national acts

The Edge of the World music festival returns to Haida Gwaii after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus. (Photo: Edge of the World Facebook page)

The Edge of the World music festival returns to Tlell Fall Fairgrounds from Aug. 5 to 7 after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus.

“There’s been a lot of local acts that we haven’t seen [play] for two years,” Pete Moore, the festival’s artistic director, said.

“The festival has always been really driven by our local support, our local performers and local attendees and I think getting back to that is going to be really exciting for people, seeing their friends and family and neighbours perform again is going to be awesome.”

Resident musicians aren’t the only names on the line-up though. Artists from across the country will be performing throughout the weekend.

Despite the challenges of travel to an island, Moore said that off-island acts are always keen to play in the festival, which has built a name for itself over the years.

In addition to musical acts, attendees will have access to workshops. From dance to songwriting to yoga there is something for everyone. The festival organizers are also developing live art installations that people can visit throughout the grounds and there will of course be food to keep everyone’s energy levels high.

A kids’ tent will be set up to entertain even the youngest festival-goers.

The organizing committee wanted to make sure everybody feels safe at the festival this year, Moore said.

Health professionals will be on-site to administer first aid and to man a harm reduction tent. The Island Wellness Society will be running a chill zone for people who need a quiet space and there will be a greater RCMP presence on the grounds.

“It’s the first time back and, for a lot of people, I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement. We just want to make sure that everybody feels comfortable and safe over the course of the whole weekend,” Moore said.

The festival is completely organized and run by volunteers which means they take all of the help that they can get and this year even BC Ferries is chipping in.

They will be providing free passage for the trucks and crews bringing over a professional stage and equipment which is coming all the way from Abbotsford.

“It’s quite a journey… just to give the festival the big, grand feel that we would like,” Sheri Disney, the festival’s sponsorship coordinator, said. “The support this year is huge. That in-kind contribution is going to save us almost a thousand dollars each way for the ferry.”

Moore said they are always looking for more volunteers so if anyone is interested in getting involved they can fill out the volunteer form on the festival’s website.

“Any help that people can provide is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Tickets are available online or at the festival.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter