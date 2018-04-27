Police take photos around a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

The victims of this week’s van attack in Toronto include eight women and two men, authorities said Friday as they released their identities and announced more charges against the man arrested in connection with the incident.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner for Ontario, said the victims range in age from 22 to 94 years old, and include two foreign nationals — a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan who was visiting family in Toronto.

“This was a very complex tragedy, continues to involve significant steps of investigation, and given the events and circumstances, we undertook scientific efforts to confirm and ensure all the proper identifications,” Huyer said.

“We needed to do the additional work to ensure there was no confusion or any potential additional grief that was already burdened by this tragedy.”

Huyer said his office has spoken with the families of all ten people killed.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the Monday incident, which also left 16 people injured.

Police said Friday investigators have identified more people who were injured in the attack and expect to file three additional attempted-murder charges against Minassian at his next court hearing, set for May 10.

Insp. Bryan Bott said investigators have interviewed more than 170 witnesses so far and have more than 100 remaining. Police have also searched Minassian’s home and seized several items, Bott said.

“Our work will continue as we look to move this case forward and secure a successful prosecution,” he said.

Here are the names of the victims:

  • Renuka Amarasingha, 45 of Toronto
  • Andrea Bradden, 33 of Woodbridge
  • Geraldine Brady, 83 of Toronto
  • So He Chung, 22, a student from Korea
  • Anne Marie D’Amico, 30 of Toronto
  • Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94 of Toronto
  • Ji Hun Kim, 22 of Toronto
  • Dorothy Sewell, 80 of Toronto
  • Chul Min Kang, 45 of Toronto
  • Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting from Jordan

The Canadian Press

