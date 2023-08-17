Clifton, Wilden resident being evacuated after fires ignite in Kelowna

The blaze started just before 10 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is opening a reception centre for those being evacuated from the Clifton and Wilden area due to the recent ignition of spot fires.

The reception centre will open at 11 p.m. in The Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Drive.

However, pets are not allowed.

For those who are being evacuated and need help with their animals, visit the reception centre at Royal Lepage Place at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna. Alert Canada will be on hand.

There are reports the McDougall Creek wildfire has jumped Okanagan Lake and flames have been spotted in the Knox Mountain area.

Large flames from candling trees have sent embers flying across the lake as winds gusts up to 50 km/hr, according to evacuees in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Services has it named the blaze the Lochview Road wildfire but it is also close to Upper Canyon Road North, north of Knox Mountain as well as Clifton Road.

At this time, it is 0.009 hectares in size and wind is pushing the blaze north.

Structures in the area are close to the new blaze and are at risk.

More to come.

