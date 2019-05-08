Emergency alert tests have so far only showed up on some devices in B.C. (Photo submitted)

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

British Columbians can expect their mobile phones, televisions and radios to sound off today as the Alert Ready system undergoes a third round of testing.

Emergency Info B.C. will conduct the public alerting tests at 1:55 p.m. (PDT). If successful, test alerts will appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network.

The tests are part of a nationwide alert system to be used for future warnings about tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts and terrorist threats.

WATCH: B.C. tests emergency alert system for second time

Not all mobile devices can receive alerts as device compatibility, software version, phone settings and connection to an LTE network can impact whether the alert is received. This means that receiving an SMS text message notification of the upcoming test does not guarantee that the phone can receive the emergency alerts.

READ MORE: New national emergency alert system fails first test

Alerts are also expected to disrupt selected TV programming and AM radio channels.

Previous tests have only shown up on some cellphones.

