Enough meth, cocaine and fentanyl to ‘supply entire community’ seized near Nakusp

The drugs were in a car found in a ditch with two sleeping passengers by RCMP

The Slocan Valley RCMP conducted a large drug seizure from a vehicle near Silverton, southeast of Nakusp, that included significant amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

An officer encountered a vehicle in a ditch in the early morning of May 17 while en-route to another call. A male and female appeared to be asleep in the car, so the officer checked the car. While inspecting the vehicle, the illicit drugs were seized.

“The quantity of drugs recovered is enough to supply every citizen in our community with a dose of these highly toxic and dangerous substances,” said Cpl. Thomas Gill in a press released.

Besides the drugs, the RCMP also discovered items that they believed to be stolen property.

The occupants of the car were detained for Possession of a Controlled Substance but were later released without charges. The vehicle was seized and turned over to the Civil Forfeiture Office.

The RCMP said the seizure ‘underscored’ its ongoing dedication to combating drug trafficking and affiliated crimes.

READ MORE: Nakusp repeat offender in custody following arrest in truck theft

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP request public help looking for missing woman

@ArrowLakesNews

editor@arrowlakesnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsMeth seizedNakuspRCMP