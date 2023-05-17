(File)

(File)

Enough meth, cocaine and fentanyl to ‘supply entire community’ seized near Nakusp

The drugs were in a car found in a ditch with two sleeping passengers by RCMP

The Slocan Valley RCMP conducted a large drug seizure from a vehicle near Silverton, southeast of Nakusp, that included significant amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

An officer encountered a vehicle in a ditch in the early morning of May 17 while en-route to another call. A male and female appeared to be asleep in the car, so the officer checked the car. While inspecting the vehicle, the illicit drugs were seized.

“The quantity of drugs recovered is enough to supply every citizen in our community with a dose of these highly toxic and dangerous substances,” said Cpl. Thomas Gill in a press released.

Besides the drugs, the RCMP also discovered items that they believed to be stolen property.

The occupants of the car were detained for Possession of a Controlled Substance but were later released without charges. The vehicle was seized and turned over to the Civil Forfeiture Office.

The RCMP said the seizure ‘underscored’ its ongoing dedication to combating drug trafficking and affiliated crimes.

READ MORE: Nakusp repeat offender in custody following arrest in truck theft

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP request public help looking for missing woman

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsMeth seizedNakuspRCMP

Previous story
Air-quality expert says risks underestimated as wildfire smoke descends across B.C.

Just Posted

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a community barbeque on May 16 to engage with constituents after returning from the last legislative session. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Barbeque in Prince Rupert to connect with residents nourishes North Coast MLA’s soul

Road closed in the Old Remo area, west of Terrace, on May 16 due to flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

Blake Ciotoli of the Prince Rupert swim team completes the back stroke at the Regional Championship held in the city on May 13 and 4. (Photo: supplied/Ashley Wilson Photography)
14 Prince Rupert swimmers receive medals at regional competition

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy