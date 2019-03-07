Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

The eight people from Terrace who competed in the 2017 ThriveNorth Business Challenge are, from left to right, Kevin Fabril who won in the age 18-28 best new business category, Santrina Meeks who competed in the best new business 29-38 age category, Bryan Last and Aleksa Havelaar who won $10,000 in the 29-38 age best new business category, Andrea Harmel and Kory Yamashita who won in the audience choice category and Katryna Jenniss and Jaclyn Gagnon who competed in the best growth opportunity category. (Photo Shannon Lough)

Terrace will host the fifth ThriveNorth Business Challenge award ceremony that will take place on May 7 at the REM Lee Theatre.

The annual competition gives new and aspiring business owners between the ages of 18 and 39 from across northern B.C. the opportunity to showcase their business idea for a chance to win up to $10,000 to make their dream a reality.

Hosted by Futurpreneur Canada, the ThriveNorth Business Challenge supports applicants by providing online pitch training for both semi-finalists and finalists, as well as exclusive resources and one-on-one coaching to prepare for the live pitching competition in front of a panel of judges and a live audience.

“We’re excited to be able to bring back the ThriveNorth Business Challenge for the fifth year,” said ThriveNorth project manager Joanne Norris. “We encourage all young entrepreneurs living in northern B.C. communities of 25,000 people or less to apply. Even as a semi-finalist you get an incredible amount of support to help you with your business idea.”

ThriveNorth Business Challenge categories are:

Best New Business (18-28): a business at any stage prior to launch or within their first 12 months in business, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28 – $10,000

Best New Business (29-39): a business at any stage prior to launch, or within their first 12 months in business, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39 – $10,000

Best Growth Opportunity (18-39): a business currently in operations looking to expand through increased staff, new locations or new products and services – $10,000

Participants will also be given the opportunity to cast their vote for a People’s Choice Award worth $5,000. People will be able to cast their vote via Facebook prior to the final event and at the event itself.

To apply for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge visit www.thrivenorth.ca to apply – the deadline for applications is March 20.

“Last year we received nearly 100 applications and we expect the competition to be just as fierce this year,” added Norris.

Kitimat entrepreneurs that have received assistance from the Futurpreneur program since it was launched include YA Films, a production company run by creative director Gilda Diaz and production member Andrew Stewart, and Reltek Installation and Solutions, an installation and maintenance company launched in 2017 by Lorne Kethler.