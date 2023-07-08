A person cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Parts of southern and coastal British Columbia as well as large swaths of Alberta and the North are under heat warnings as temperatures are forecasted to soar near or above 30 degrees over the weekend and into Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C., parts of Alberta and the North

Temperatures are forecasted to soar near or above 30 degrees Celsius

Parts of southern and coastal British Columbia as well as large swaths of Alberta and the North are under heat warnings as temperatures are forecasted to soar near or above 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend and into Monday (July 10).

Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued when very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion, and is warning residents to keep hydrated and try to find a cool place to stay.

B.C.’s Thompson, Cariboo and Okanagan Valley regions — as well as Kitimat, Terrace and inland communities on the central coast — are all under a warning, with the highest temperatures in some areas expected to hit 35 degrees.

In Alberta, most of the province is covered under a heat warning and daytime highs are expected near 30 degrees before moderating on Monday.

Communities in Yukon, including Whitehorse, Pelly and Watson Lake, are expected to hit 29 degrees over the weekend and remain above seasonal norms into next week.

In parts of the Northwest Territories, temperatures are expected to moderate slightly on Sunday but return to daily highs near 30 degrees on Monday.

The Canadian Press

