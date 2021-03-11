Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and North Coast

North Coast residents may need to get their snow shovels ready

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on March 11 calls from lots of rain developing into snow along the North Coast from Sandsdpit to Prince Rupert. (Photo: Jim Bailey)

A special storm weather statement for the North Coast on March 11 has been issued by Environment Canada warning of a complex storm set to arrive during the day and lasting until March 13.

After the past few days of sun and out-door pursuits, Prince Rupert residents will need to put away golf clubs in exchange for snow shovels and umbrellas.

“A Pacific front will reach the North Coast this afternoon and become nearly stationary on a line from Prince Rupert to Sandspit tonight. Heavy precipitation and strong winds will accompany this storm,” Environment Canada stated.

“Snowfall and rainfall amounts for this event are still up in the air at the moment due to the uncertain position of the front. Weather alerts may be issued at a later time as forecast confidence increases.”

The day on March 10 will be cloudy with rain beginning in the morning. Rain mixed with wet snow will continue throughout the day to amounts of 10 mm to 20 mm of precipitation. Winds will be light from the southeast at 50 km/h over exposed coastal sections during the late morning and into the afternoon. The estimated high will be 4 C, the meteorological authority website stated.

Overnight rain is expected with amounts of 20 mm to 30 mm. Winds from the southeast may be up to 20 km per hour, however, expect 60 km per hour over exposed coastal sections. The overnight low will be 1 C.

“Current model guidance suggests that Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert areas could receive significant snowfall on Friday, whereas to the south of the front, Terrace and Kitimat area are expected to see heavy rainfall. Stewart will also see a prolonged period of snowfall tonight through Saturday.”

March 12 (Friday) is expected to see rain or snowfall amounts of possibly more than 10 cm, the weather agency warned. The temperature will remain steady near zero during the day.

Overnight there will be more snow or rain with high winds. The low is expected to be 3 C.

“Snowfall and rainfall amounts for this event are still up in the air at the moment due to the uncertain position of the front. Weather alerts may be issued at a later time as forecast confidence increases,” Environment Canada stated.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on