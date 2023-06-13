Environment Canada issues special weather statement for much of B.C.

Colder weather is headed to B.C..

This Tuesday [Jun 13] through Wednesday [Jun 14], B.C. is expected to have a cold front move over the province accompanied by wind gusts up to 60 km/h and possible thunderstorms.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Arrow Lakes, B.C., as strong winds have been mixing with heavy rain making favourable conditions for thunderstorms, with heavy downpours being the primary concern.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo, including Williams Lake, with heavy rainfall up to 15 to 25 mm of rain expected.

The North and South Thompson regions south regions have already been experiencing some rain and a break from some of the wildfire smoke that has been causing poor air quality and reduced visibility for some residents. Gusty winds will likely continue for the central interior and the North and south Thompson regions.

Those conditions could change even more, with 15 to 25mm of rain expected to fall from late Tuesday to early Wednesday.

From the Sunshine Coast to Powell River, the strong winds are expected to come from the north and progress until Tuesday afternoon, with overcast conditions expected to follow.

Due to the mix of hot and cold weather throughout the week, Tuesday night could be at risk for thunderstorms across affected areas that are expected to progress throughout the day.

For more information on weather alerts and forecasts, visit Environment Canada and view the interactive weather map information about the conditions in your area. To report extreme weather conditions, you can contact B.C. Storm by email at BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Environment Canada weather