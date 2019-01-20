(Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

Environment Canada warns of strong winds Monday

Environment Canada warns that strong winds will blow over Haida Gwaii on Monday afternoon and evening.

Southeast winds of 90 km/h are expected to hit Haida Gwaii Monday afternoon as a strong low-pressure system tracks north toward the Alaskan panhandle.

The high winds may toss loose objects and break tree branches.

According to the latest forecasts, there may be wind gusts of up to 110 km/h blowing over Hecate Strait by early evening on Monday, and seas of up to 4.2 metres. The winds are expected to ease up on Tuesday morning.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday evening, BC Ferries has not revised the next ferry sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii, which is expected to leave at 1:30 p.m. Monday and arrive at Skidegate Landing by 7:30 p.m.

For the latest updates, check the Services Notices page at the bottom of the Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert sailing schedule.

