Evacuation Alert issued for areas near Albert Lake wildfire and Heading Creek wildfire

More Evacuation Alerts have been issued for areas in the Bulkley-Nechako due to wildfires.

The Takla Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an Evacuation Alert for Albert Lake Wildfire, for all Properties and lands accessed by the Driftwood FSR north of the junction with Leo Creek FSR, including the community of Takla Landing. Additionally, all water-access-only cabins on Takla Lake north of Takla Narrows ( as shown on the attached map).

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has also issued an Evacuation Alert for the Heading Creek FSR Wildfire, for all lands and properties in the vicinity of Old Man Lake Provincial Park.

This also includes properties accessed by the Heading Creek, Sunset, Swan Lake, and Maxan-China Nose Forest Service Roads, as well as Day Lake and Crow Creek Road (as shown on the attached map).

The alerts have been issued to prepare residents to evacuate premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions due to the wildfire.

While the Alert is in effect, all residents should be prepared for an Evacuation Order:

Locate all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e., insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.), and have these items readily available for quick departure.

Prepare to move any persons with mobility challenges and/or children.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area. If you require assistance, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Arrange to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you are asked to evacuate and need transportation assistance from the area, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Arrange accommodation for your family if possible.

In the event of an Evacuation Order, a Reception Centre will be opened if required, and evacuation routes specified.

Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website, www.rdbn.bc.ca for information on this Evacuation Alert and/or any changes to the situation.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.