BC Wildfire Service crews help with sandbags in Grand Forks on May 4, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)

Evacuation alerts issued for 591 properties in the Boundary region

State of Local Emergency declared in rural Grand Forks area as Kettle River water levels continue to rise

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has declared a state of local emergency in the Electoral Area D of near Grand Forks, and issued evacuation orders and alerts as the Kettle River water level continues to rise.

Ten residences south of 68th Street in rural Grand Forks, in the South Johnston Flats area, are under evacuation order, as well as a further 11 residences in the Manly Meadows and Gilpin Road area.

The RDKB has also issued a number of evacuation alerts in the area and beyond.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for 34 properties on 12th St, while an additional 591 properties across the Boundary region were placed on evacuation alert late Thursday evening.

Those 591 properties are located in Electoral Areas C/Christina Lake; D/Rural Grand Forks and E/West Boundary along the Kettle and Granby Rivers, and Christina Lake waterways.

A full list of evacuation orders and alerts issued by the RDKB can be found online.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Boundary region, noting that rivers are expected to keep rising due to snowmelt runoff until Friday, which will be followed by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Currently the Granby River is currently flowing in the two-to-five-year flow range, but this could rise to levels that reflect a 10-year to 20-year flow.

Peak river levels are expected on Saturday through Monday.

Previous story
Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek reopen to single-lane traffic

Just Posted

Editor and photographer K-J Millar won bronze at the 2023 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards on May 4, for the photo ‘Soaking up the sun’ taken during National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Northern View media team wins gold at BCYCNA awards

Prince Rupert Port Authority community Investment Fund contributed $27,000 for the Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club’s construction of two all-season shelters on the Onion Lake Ski Trails. (Photo: PRPA supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $27,000 for Onion Lake all-season shelters

Screenshot from Netflix trailer for the film “The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez. (Netflix)
Advance screening of Netflix movie filmed in Smithers planned for town

Lindsay Langill, director of people and strategy; Rob Booker, Trigon CEO; Neil Williams, president (PPMCC); and Simon Munneke, project manager (PPMCC).
Trigon Pacific awards $71M contract for Berth 2 Beyond Carbon project in Prince Rupert