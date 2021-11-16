Evacuation order issued for 37 properties along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge

The TNRD has issued an evacuation order for 37 properties along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Due to flooding and the threat to structures and the safety of residents, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for properties in Area “I” along Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt.

The order affects 37 addressed properties:

• 4900 to 5240 Dot Ranch Cut-Off Road;

• 4141 FX Ranch Road;

• 5260 to 5580 Manning Creek FSR;

• 5265 to 10320 Merritt-Spences Bridge Highway 8; and

• any other properties as identified on the attached map.

Anyone in the described area must leave immediately. Residents are asked to take Highway 97C (north to Logan Lake), and not try to get to Spences Bridge or Merritt because of damage to roads and bridges. Access into Merritt is restricted at this time.

Anyone who has been evacuated should arrange to stay with friends or family, then access other Emergency Support Services (for meals and other necessities) by reporting to the nearest reception centre. Anyone who cannot stay with friends or family should report to the Kelowna ESS Reception Centre at 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna.

People can assist the registration process by self-registering ahead of time using the Evacuee Registration and Assistance (ERA) Tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or by calling the Emergency Support Services Info Line at 1-800-585-9559. You must still report to a Reception Centre to receive services.

Evacuees should register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) whether they need the support or not. This will help ensure that loved ones and communities know where you are and know that you are safe.

Communications within flood-affected areas in the region have been impacted. In many cases calls can go out but cannot be received by residents in those areas. The RCMP are working to locate residents and assess properties that have been isolated because of road and/or bridge damage.

Residents who have medical concerns or who may require special assistance are being asked to contact the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188. Friends and family of cut-off residents can also contact the EOC. For immediate medical emergencies call 9-1-1.

Communication infrastructure servicing the Spences Bridge area has been impacted, and TELUS will be providing an update on service restoration as soon as they can access Highway 8. The water system servicing Spences Bridge is intact, and functioning on back-up power.

Visit www.tnrd.ca for the most up-to-date information on Evacuation Alerts and Orders, and www.drivebc.ca for highway information.



