UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Tumbler Ridge due to wildfire

Evacuees are to report to the reception centre in Dawson Creek Ovintiv Events Centre.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

The Peavine Creek wildfire has closed Highway 52 East. Residents of Tumbler Ridge impacted by the West of Kiskatinaw River wildfire must travel northwest via Highway 29.

_______

An Evacuation Order and a BC Emergency Alert has been issued Thursday, June 8 by the District of Tumbler Ridge and the Peace River Regional District due to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.

Impacted residents should evacuate the area immediately.

Evacuees are being sent to the neighbouring community of Dawson Creek near the Alberta border.

According to BC Wildfire Service the fire has grown to 9,600 hectares. It was discovered Tuesday, June 6 at noon.

Wildfire crews, aviation, an incident management team, heavy equipment and structure protection are all part of the current response to this fire of note.

Anyone in the evacuation order area, must leave the area immediately and report to the reception centre in Dawson Creek Ovintiv Events Centre.

The Alert Message sent out reads as follows:

BC Emergency Alert issued by District of Tumbler Ridge and Peace River Regional District due to wildfire

Evacuate immediately if you are in the District of Tumbler Ridge and east including Bearhole Lake.

The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire poses a threat to human life.

Evacuate via Highway 29 or Highway 52 east/boundary to Dawson Creek.

More than 2,000 people live in the community of Tumbler Ridge. It is a young community, with one in five residents between the ages of 25 to 39, with many working in the mining industry.

Hot, dry weather is expected to continue in the days ahead. There is also a special air quality statement in effect for the nearby communities of Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

