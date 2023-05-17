From left, General Steve Graham, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Colonel Ben Schmidt, MP Bill Blair and MP Randy Boissonnault meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are assisting in the Alberta wildfires, in Edmonton on Monday, May 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

From left, General Steve Graham, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Colonel Ben Schmidt, MP Bill Blair and MP Randy Boissonnault meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are assisting in the Alberta wildfires, in Edmonton on Monday, May 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Evacuation order lifted in central Alberta town as thousands more remain out of homes

Alberta officials say about 19,000 people are out of their homes as 86 active wildfires burn

An evacuation order for a west-central Alberta town has been lifted as wildfires continue to keep thousands of people out of their homes in the province.

Residents of Drayton Valley and in some parts of Brazeau County are being allowed to return after the areas were evacuated two weeks ago.

Drayton Valley, 145 kilometres west of Edmonton, has a population of about 7,000.

Meanwhile, about 1,300 residents were ordered to evacuate the town of Swan Hills northeast of Edmonton.

Alberta Wildfire officials say about 19,000 people are out of their homes as 86 active wildfires burn in the province, 24 of which are out of control.

About 900 firefighters and military personnel from outside of the province and 1,600 people from Alberta Wildfire are working to put out the flames.

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to continue throughout Western Canada, potentially creating more intense and unpredictable fires.

READ MORE: Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John, B.C.

Wildfires

Previous story
Greens accuse NDP of hypocrisy over ‘pay-for-access’ event with B.C.’s housing minister
Next story
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix

Just Posted

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy

Nothing bigger than a campfire is allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre area, with the exception of Haida Gwaii, after noon on Thursday (May 18). (BC Wildfire Service handout)
Burning ban for B.C. coast coming ahead of the long weekend

The Bulkley River at Ebenezer Flats near Smithers is already exceeding its banks and is expected to reach a 10-year high May 17 or 18. (Marisca Bakker/Smithers Interior News)
UPDATE: Smithers, Telkwa and regional district issue hazard notice following flood warning

Flooding in the Old Remo area west of Terrace on May 16. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: Local State of Emergency for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding