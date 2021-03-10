UPDATED: Every adult in Prince Rupert eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine by April

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents will eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in a community based special program starting March 15, Northern health announced on March 9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available to all of Prince Rupert and Port Edward due to the recent high transmission rate of the pandemic virus, Northern Health announced on March 9.

The community approach and expanded eligibility is a joint effort between Northern Health, the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Health Officer who have jointly approved immunizing residents of the city and local area for COVID-19, as the community continues to see transmission, clusters and outbreaks of the virus.

“Prince Rupert has a high COVID-19 case rate and high positivity rate, that has not seen the improvements in recent weeks that are occurring elsewhere in the region,” Dr. Jong Kim, Northern Health chief medical health officer said in a media release. “Quickly vaccinating the entire community is a great way to protect everyone in Prince Rupert, and keep them safe.”

Beginning March 12, residents of Prince Rupert and Port Edward can call a dedicated number to book an appointment for COVID-19 immunization, at clinics that will begin on March 15 through to April 1, 2021.

The dedicated phone number for Prince Rupert residents to begin calling on March 12 is 1-866-481-2175.

The vaccinations will happen in groups, with older residents being vaccinated first. All Prince Rupert residents must phone ahead to book an appointment.

For more details on Phase 2 COVID-19 plans across the NH region, including community-specific appointment booking eligibilities and clinic locations, visit the Northern Health COVID-19 Vaccine Plan web page.

K-J Millar | Journalist

