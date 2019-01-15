Ex-prosecutor to probe birth to comatose woman in Phoenix

A former top prosecutor in Phoenix was hired Monday by a health care facility to investigate the circumstances into how a patient in a vegetative state gave birth after she was sexually assaulted.
The Associated Press
Police served a warrant to get DNA from all male staff at the long-term care facility this month
A former top prosecutor in Phoenix was hired Monday by a health care facility to investigate the circumstances into how a patient in a vegetative state gave birth after she was sexually assaulted.
The Associated Press
Baileys for breakfast? It may not be what the doctor ordered, but… Continue reading
Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs
By Margo Hearne The marine forecast read “winds northwest 15 to 25… Continue reading
The frost was gone, but the iced puddles on Mac Blo Road… Continue reading
First and foremost, I wish to express my gratitude to the many… Continue reading
It’s been a decade since Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger steered the plane into the Hudson River
Global event offers people with special needs a full prom experience in Chilliwack, Surrey
House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU
Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary
Majority share means revenue, environmental protection, B.C. chief says
Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night
For workers who inadvertently received too much pay, returning the money has been a nightmare
Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault
The trial for the man charged in the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville ended abruptly today.
Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs
Rachel Notley said partisanship should have nothing to do with support for the resource sector
Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says
It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless
Rourke Desmanche was found Jan. 13 on Pembroke Street in Victoria
With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide
Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey