The Sumas Prairie is flooding and on an emergency evacuation alert as search crews attempt to rescue those who remain. (City of Abbotsford)

The Sumas Prairie is flooding and on an emergency evacuation alert as search crews attempt to rescue those who remain. (City of Abbotsford)

Exemption put in place to help flood-affected B.C. residents ends on Monday night

The government says Canadians should still avoid non-essential travel

Border and travel exemptions put in place after storms flooded parts of British Columbia will end next week.

The measures allowed B.C. residents affected by flooding to cross into the United States for essential supplies and immediately return to Canada without providing a negative PCR test for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The federal government says the exemptions, which were put in place in November, will end on Monday at 9 p.m.

Storms in November washed out key highways and caused millions of dollars in damage to the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford, which is home to much of the province’s agriculture industry.

The government says Canadians should still avoid non-essential travel outside of the country.

The exemptions led to some initial confusion with travellers being wrongly ticketed for violating quarantine restrictions.

– The Canadian Press

BC Flood

Previous story
B.C. is creating confusion with COVID communications, say critics
Next story
Thousands gather on Parliament Hill for protest against vaccine mandates

Just Posted

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally