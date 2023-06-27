Japanese Beetles decimate the leaf of a Linden tree in Omaha, Neb., July 20, 2017. It’s flying season for the Japanese beetle, which has prompted expanded restrictions on soil and plants in Vancouver that covers much of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nati Harnik

Expanded restrictions in Vancouver to stop spread of damaging Japanese beetle

Invasive pest was first detected in Vancouver’s False Creek area in 2017

It’s flying season for the Japanese beetle, which has prompted expanded restrictions on soil and plants in Vancouver that cover much of the city.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the expanded restrictions on Tuesday, cutting off the movement of plants and soil from Stanley Park to the Fraser River, with the exception of parts of south and east Vancouver, Point Grey and the University of B.C. endowment lands.

The invasive pest was first detected in Vancouver’s False Creek area in 2017.

The iridescent copper and green coloured beetle can significantly damage landscape and ornamental plants, fruit and vegetable gardens, nurseries, orchards and crops.

A statement from the city says landscapers and residents are encouraged to keep their plant materials on site and continue to use their green bins for yard trimmings.

Those who want to move plants with soil attached out of the regulation area will need to contact the inspection agency to obtain a free movement certificate.

