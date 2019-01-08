Facility’s CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state for decade gives birth

Police served awarrant to get DNA from all male staff at the long-term care facility in Phoenix

  • Jan. 8, 2019 5:18 p.m.
  • News

This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Police served a search warrant Tuesday to get DNA from all male employees at a long-term care facility in Phoenix where a patient who had been in a vegetative state for years gave birth, triggering reviews by state agencies and putting a spotlight on safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated.

READ MORE: Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda HealthCare said it welcomed the DNA testing of employees.

“We will continue to co-operate with Phoenix Police and all other investigative agencies to uncover the facts in this deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation,” the company said in a statement.

Local news website Azfamily.com first reported the woman, who had been in a vegetative state for more than 10 years after a near-drowning, delivered a baby on Dec. 29. Her identity has not been reported, and it’s not known if she has a family or a guardian. It’s also unclear if staff members at the Hacienda de Los Angeles facility were aware of the pregnancy until the birth.

In a statement, board member Gary Orman said the facility “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of every single one of our patients and our employees,” Orman said.

Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons stepped down Monday, spokesman David Leibowitz said. The decision was unanimously accepted by the provider’s board of directors.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office has called the situation “deeply troubling.”

Phoenix police so far have declined comment.

Terry Tang, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline
Next story
Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

Just Posted

Home values rise in islands municipalities

Home values rose in all three Haida Gwaii municipalities last year. The… Continue reading

Letter: Reasons for school district advisor remain unclear

I read with interest the article by Andrew Hudson in the Haida… Continue reading

MP visits Wet’suwet’en blockade to support peaceful resolution

Nathan Cullen calls on Trudeau to engage in spirit of reconciliation

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Kids and teens vulnerable as Canadian flu cases start to surge

This season began earlier than last, and the predominant circulating A strain is H1N1

Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is on the case involving a Lethbridge officer

Message from Coastal GasLink president after RCMP action

A message from the President of Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

PHOTOS: Anti-pipeline rallies take over B.C. cities

People from Vancouver, Victoria, Prince Rupert, Courtenay, Nelson and more came out

Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Exotic animal will lose tail, but people already want to give her a home

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Use of street drugs in B.C. Interior compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Most Read