Family of Cameron Kerr makes second public appeal

“The nightmares and images of Cameron’s last moments haunt me every day,” says mother

The family of Cameron Kerr made a second appeal to ask the public to come forward with any information they have about the fatal hit and run of Cameron Kerr on Nov. 18. (Natalia Balcerzak Photo)

RCMP and the family of Terrace resident Cameron Kerr, killed in a hit and run collision last month, are making another public appeal for information.

Police arrested a Lower Mainland resident Nov. 21 but did not have enough evidence to press charges. The suspect was released.

“We’re [seeking] the public’s help in coming forward with information outside of the community,” Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, from RCMP’s West Pacific Region Traffic Services, says. “The information we’ve received has been fantastic, but our suspect or suspects are from outside the area.”

McLaughlin added the case has the complexities of a homicide investigation, which multiple RCMP agencies will continue to pursue over the holidays.

“Please know we will not relent until we deliver the driver responsible [and he] is brought to justice,” McLaughlin says.

“The last thing I want to see is that those responsible, or those that are hiding evidence… enjoying their Christmas while forgetting the faces of those you see here today.”

Still visibly grief-stricken, Cameron’s family joined Sgt. McLaughlin for the press conference in the Terrace RCMP detachment Dec. 19.

The pickup believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run of Terrace’s Cameron Kerr. RCMP are asking to hear from anyone who saw this pickup in the early morning of Nov. 18 to contact police or Crimestoppers.

“It’s been 31 days since Cameron was taken from us,” says Garrett Kerr, Cameron’s brother.

“There is no relief from our reality. We’re left to wonder if we will ever find out what happened, or how it happened. Or whether those responsible for Cameron’s death will walk free for the rest of their lives. We have to wonder if the people who did this ran Cameron over and left him to die in a ditch, and continue to live on as if nothing happened while our lives are shattered.”

Cameron Kerr was killed while walking home along Hwy 16 just west of Terrace. An oncoming pickup struck him at high speed sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. His body was found in the ditch by a member of the public around noon the same day.

McLaughlin says police have no doubt the suspect and others involved knew what had happened, but chose to continue driving.

Cameron’s family says the silence from potential witnesses was denying them the chance to accept his death.

“The nightmares and images of Cameron’s last moments haunt me every day,” says Cameron’s mother, Audrey Kerr. “As a mother… I’m appealing to anyone close to these individuals to find it in your heart to convince them to turn themselves in… so we can get through Christmas with a tiny shred of hope.”

On Nov. 21 public tips led investigators to Haida Gwaii, where seven individuals were located and questioned. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers were also seized on the islands as part of the investigation.

Police are still confident more than one person was involved.

As no charges have yet been laid, police will not release the name of the primary suspect.

The picture of the vehicle that was released by RCMP earlier is still believed to have been involved in the incident. The 2011-2016 silver Ford F350 pickup has been seized by police but any tips from the public will be helpful to the investigation.

Cameron was well known in paddling and other outdoor recreation communities throughout the Northwest. A former member of the Terrace River Kings hockey team and a tradesman by profession, he is remembered by family and friends as a kind and generous individual, and an important part of the community. He was 30 years old.

Calls can be made to Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin at 250-638-7438 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

CONTACT

Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a fatal hit and run when he was walking home on Nov. 18. (Facebook Photo)

Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a fatal hit and run when he was walking home on Nov. 18. (Facebook Photo)