A missing poster in Queen Charlotte for Shaylanna Lewis, who was last seen on Saturday, March 21, 2020 near Pure Lake. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Family of woman missing from Haida Gwaii since March raising money for reward

GoFundMe, Facebook pages raising reward money for information on disappearance of Shaylanna Lewis

“Someone knows something.”

That is the hope of a new campaign raising money to help bring missing woman Shaylanna Lewis, who also uses the last name Brown, home to Haida Gwaii.

The 23-year-old was last seen on March 21 near Pure Lake, walking south on Highway 16. She has now been missing for more than 16 weeks and with no new leads, her family is raising money to offer a reward for information on her whereabouts.

A GoFundMe campaign was created on July 4 with Shaylanna’s mother Monica Brown of Old Massett organizing the fundraiser.

“Shaylanna’s mother and brothers have not stopped believing that someone knows something about her disappearance and have not stopped looking for her,” the campaign says.

“All funds raised will be going toward a reward in helping bring our precious Shaylanna home.”

At the time of publication, more than $2,400 had been raised by the campaign.

ALSO READ: Mother of missing Indigenous woman pleads for her safe return

A “Bring Shaylanna Home” Facebook page was also created on June 29 to help fundraise for the reward.

Information on how to send money transfers as well as spot draws and raffles are being shared on the page, including the first spot draw on July 7 for an antique chair, which reportedly raised $1,020.

Once fundraising is complete, the page says, a reward amount will be posted.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Masset RCMP described Shaylanna as an Indigenous female, 5’7 and 174 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her or where she might be is asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Just Posted

Family of woman missing from Haida Gwaii since March raising money for reward

GoFundMe, Facebook pages raising reward money for information on disappearance of Shaylanna Lewis

‘There’s hope in sight’: Stretch of sunny weather expected on Haida Gwaii

‘Great looking forecast beginning Saturday’; dry weather could continue until July 25

More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales at OMVC Food Fishing Derby

Derby weigh-in took place July 5 at CBI Fisheries in Masset; prizes awarded for largest catch

Carsen Gray set to launch first children’s book co-created with mom Lynn Hughan

Gray, Hughan launch ‘Twelve Months of Fun on Haida Gwaii with Mattie and Jojo’ on July 23

Federal government urged to protect rare moss clinging to life on Moresby Island cliff

Scientists say small patch of slender yoke-moss struggling to survive on square metre of limestone

VIDEO: Masset Dance Troupe presents beachfront ‘promenade performance’

Troupe performed ‘A Mid Summer Day’s Dream’ for family, friends on July 4 and 5

B.C. announces funding to support post-secondary students with disabilities

The province is investing $275,000 in the new BCcampus website

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Northern Indigenous cannabis cultivation facility to supply over 60 private B.C. stores

Construction to soon resume on Nations Cannabis in Burns Lake

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Most Read