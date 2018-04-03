RCMP handout

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

The family of a Vancouver woman found dead in the UBC University Endownment Lands in 2009 is offering a reward in exchange for information.

It’s been nine years since Wendy Ladner-Beaudry went for a jog in the University Endownment Lands on April 3, 2009, and was found dead just meters from the park entrance later that day.

Despite years of investigation by both the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the RCMP Special Projects Unit, her death has remain unsolved.

In a statement Tuesday, police said that the Landner-Beaudry family is renewing their offer of a private reward up to $30,000 for new information that leads to the arrest and laying of criminal charges for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 778-290-5291, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site
Next story
Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Port Clements is running out of time: mayor

Village calls for temporary truce to stop more logging layoffs

I M U R packs for Haida Gwaii with new-school RB

Birdsong, flowers, R&B — spring is off to a fresh start on… Continue reading

Fallen Golden Spruce sheds its top

Joan Hein noticed something amiss when she walked the Golden Spruce trail… Continue reading

Sky News: By Jove, it’s time to see the South Pole

By Samantha Bell For those of you who like watching shooting stars… Continue reading

Sure-footed signs of spring at WaveRider Farm

On WaveRider Farm, the surest signs of spring arrive on all fours.… Continue reading

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Most Read